Norges Bank Takes $33.56 Million Position in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,707,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,557,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.29% of CI Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,942,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $106,177,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $53,803,000. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $29,467,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $32,807,000. Institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIXX opened at $15.42 on Tuesday. CI Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.74.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $421.34 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that CI Financial Corp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1417 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%.

CIXX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CI Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC increased their price target on CI Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on CI Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CI Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded CI Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CI Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.17.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

