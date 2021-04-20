Norges Bank Takes Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 672,561 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,148,000. Norges Bank owned 1.72% of Boise Cascade as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at $6,506,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth about $695,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth about $1,162,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $156,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BCC shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

NYSE BCC opened at $67.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $68.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.68. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Boise Cascade’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

