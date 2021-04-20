Norges Bank Takes Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,791,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,217,000. Norges Bank owned 1.77% of O-I Glass at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in O-I Glass in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,616,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,468 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in O-I Glass in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 63,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 23,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 206.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 32,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. O-I Glass presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

O-I Glass stock opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.94. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.35.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 88.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

