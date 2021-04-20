Norges Bank Takes Position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 767,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,991,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.94% of PagerDuty at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PagerDuty by 414.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 204,305 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 63,799 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in PagerDuty by 3.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen began coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $40.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -55.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.48 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $2,934,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rathi Murthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $496,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,989 shares of company stock worth $8,370,226 over the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

