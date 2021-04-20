Norges Bank Takes Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,043,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,724,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.09% of The Simply Good Foods at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in The Simply Good Foods by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 10,041 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Simply Good Foods by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,073,000 after buying an additional 648,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The Simply Good Foods by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 839,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after buying an additional 445,366 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

SMPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Simply Good Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson lowered The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.

SMPL stock opened at $33.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 52.72 and a beta of 0.98. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1-year low of $15.91 and a 1-year high of $35.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.02.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $230.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.03 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

