Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.30

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.30 and traded as low as $5.53. Nortech Systems shares last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 20,487 shares.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Nortech Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.30. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.39.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $23.84 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nortech Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.39% of Nortech Systems worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Nortech Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:NSYS)

Nortech Systems Incorporated operates as an electronic manufacturing services company in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of value added engineering, technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, supply chain management, and post-market services.

