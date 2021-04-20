North Atlantic Acquisition (NASDAQ:NAAC) Shares Down 1%

North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) shares were down 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 398 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 44,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

About North Atlantic Acquisition (NASDAQ:NAAC)

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for North Atlantic Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Atlantic Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.