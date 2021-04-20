North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 1,686 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,457 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,969,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,879,000 after buying an additional 10,683 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Fosun International Ltd raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 27,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,499,000. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.77.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $2.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,548,243. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.85 and a 200-day moving average of $141.64. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $71.75 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The company has a market cap of $151.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.