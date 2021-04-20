North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 1,964 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sabal Trust CO grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 378,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,193,000 after buying an additional 18,866 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.9% in the first quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.8% in the first quarter. Brightworth now owns 109,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after buying an additional 10,597 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 65,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $243,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.78. 279,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,755,132. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The stock has a market cap of $199.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

