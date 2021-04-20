North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys 87,163 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 249.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,163 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 28,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $2,292,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,952.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret B. Jula sold 19,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $777,001.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,433.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,779,352 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FITB traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.49. 301,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,144,452. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $40.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

FITB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.19.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

