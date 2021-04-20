North Star Investment Management Corp. Grows Stock Holdings in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 397,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,650 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.50% of Consolidated Communications worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,065,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Communications by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,799,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 10,959 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Consolidated Communications by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 792,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Communications by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 467,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 110,946 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,749,000. 67.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Communications stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.51. 8,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,973. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $8.81. The firm has a market cap of $515.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.38.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. Consolidated Communications had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $326.12 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Consolidated Communications from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Consolidated Communications Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions, as well as cloud-based services.

