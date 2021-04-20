North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $2.63 Million Stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,768 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.14% of Otter Tail worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Otter Tail by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Otter Tail in the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Otter Tail by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Otter Tail by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Otter Tail by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,395,000 after buying an additional 120,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

OTTR stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Otter Tail Co. has a twelve month low of $35.36 and a twelve month high of $47.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.33.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Otter Tail had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $226.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.89%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

