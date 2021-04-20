North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $29.82 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 457,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $29,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,541,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,194,000 after acquiring an additional 38,998,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 286.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,700,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,458,000 after purchasing an additional 22,024,156 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,303,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,949,000 after purchasing an additional 14,411,408 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 281.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,362,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,410,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758,714 shares during the last quarter.

IVW stock traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $68.93. 171,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,348,944. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.81 and a 1-year high of $70.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.43 and a 200-day moving average of $65.81.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

