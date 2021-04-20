North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $3.25 Million Stock Position in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) by 47.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,400 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.82% of Superior Group of Companies worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 405.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 38.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of SGC traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.80. The stock had a trading volume of 591 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,238. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.36. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $29.33. The company has a market capitalization of $369.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.43. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $145.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.11 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

