North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $4.43 Million Stock Holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 45.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 135,600 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.25% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $4,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. CWM LLC grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 173.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,559.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10,915 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 231.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $67,000. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCRX traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $10.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,679,936. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.91.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 328.70% and a negative net margin of 233.45%. The business had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BCRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

