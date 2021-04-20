North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $5.35 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Sabal Trust CO lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 286,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after acquiring an additional 18,748 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 62,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Brightworth now owns 8,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 69,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $1,439,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.06.

BMY traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $66.24. The company had a trading volume of 219,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,468,362. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $54.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.16. The stock has a market cap of $147.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -596.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.37 and its 200 day moving average is $64.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

