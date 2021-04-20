North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $7.79 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,777 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 102.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 18,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 24.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,099,000 after purchasing an additional 13,474 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $166.26. The company had a trading volume of 364,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,401,247. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.04 and a 52 week high of $194.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.11 and its 200-day moving average is $170.38.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.