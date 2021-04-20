North Star Investment Management Corp. Increases Holdings in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,400 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 5.22% of BGSF worth $7,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BGSF. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in BGSF by 310.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BGSF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BGSF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BGSF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in BGSF in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BGSF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.26. The company had a trading volume of 684 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,781. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.57. The stock has a market cap of $136.80 million, a P/E ratio of 74.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.47. BGSF, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). BGSF had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.72%. Analysts predict that BGSF, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.95%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BGSF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet cut shares of BGSF from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

