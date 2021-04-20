North Star Investment Management Corp. Increases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $27,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sabal Trust CO lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 66,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 73.0% during the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 49.6% during the first quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter.

VTI traded down $2.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.48. 160,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,459,832. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $135.87 and a twelve month high of $217.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.37.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

