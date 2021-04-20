North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 18,000 Shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 1.20% of Oil-Dri Co. of America worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 38,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 10,891 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 11,403 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 22,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. 49.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Jaffee sold 4,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $177,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan H. Selig bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.73 per share, with a total value of $33,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oil-Dri Co. of America stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.72. The company had a trading volume of 65 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,950. The firm has a market cap of $257.97 million, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.97. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 1 year low of $31.86 and a 1 year high of $38.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.34.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.50 million during the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 6.14%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

