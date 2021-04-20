North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 2,066 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,395 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,672,000 after buying an additional 1,274,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after buying an additional 1,050,888 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock traded down $3.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $413.17. The company had a trading volume of 352,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,346,236. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $272.92 and a 52 week high of $419.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $398.66 and a 200 day moving average of $374.94.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

