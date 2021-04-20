North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 321,965 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 86.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 696,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 321,965 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.73% of ACCO Brands worth $5,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACCO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 76,829 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 626,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 61,579 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 362.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 215,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 168,491 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 72,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 44,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 18,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACCO traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,466. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average of $7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $9.56.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.69 million. On average, research analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.67%.

ACCO has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

In other news, VP Thomas W. Tedford sold 5,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $43,968.48. Also, CEO Boris Elisman sold 94,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $797,529.60. Insiders have sold a total of 108,818 shares of company stock worth $923,217 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

