North Star Investment Management Corp. Raises Position in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.88% of Bar Harbor Bankshares worth $3,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BHB. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,652 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 103,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHB stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.72. The stock had a trading volume of 160 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,280. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52-week low of $14.76 and a 52-week high of $32.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.47. The company has a market capitalization of $444.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.89.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and checking accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

