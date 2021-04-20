North Star Investment Management Corp. Raises Stake in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.85% of SP Plus worth $6,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 170.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in SP Plus by 249.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SP Plus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SP Plus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SP Plus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SP traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.64. 1,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. SP Plus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.81.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.52 million. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. Equities analysts forecast that SP Plus Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Ricchiuto sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $119,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kristopher H. Roy sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $53,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SP shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of SP Plus from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

