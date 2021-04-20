North Star Investment Management Corp. Reduces Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,567 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 0.7% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,958,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,104,000. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC lifted its position in Intel by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 205,752 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $13,168,000 after acquiring an additional 25,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James cut Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wedbush raised their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,316,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.01. The company has a market capitalization of $255.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

