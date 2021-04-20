North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 1,442 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $378.44. 307,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,981,605. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $250.00 and a 12 month high of $384.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.40.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

