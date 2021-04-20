North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 501 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Security National Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in Amgen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in Amgen by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 2,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 target price on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.14.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $258.13. 45,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,641,892. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $242.55 and its 200-day moving average is $235.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $148.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

