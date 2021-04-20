Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Plans $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%.
Northern Trust has raised its dividend payment by 75.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NTRS stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,558,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,662. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $67.43 and a 1-year high of $110.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.33.
In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $775,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several research firms have weighed in on NTRS. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.19.
Northern Trust Company Profile
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
