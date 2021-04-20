Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Plans $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%.

Northern Trust has raised its dividend payment by 75.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NTRS stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,558,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,662. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $67.43 and a 1-year high of $110.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.33.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $775,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTRS. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.19.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

