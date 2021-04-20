Northern Trust Corp Acquires 6,807 Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.11% of Blink Charging worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Blink Charging by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 244,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,447,000 after purchasing an additional 140,671 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Blink Charging during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Blink Charging by 514.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 723,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,941,000 after acquiring an additional 606,063 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blink Charging during the fourth quarter valued at about $772,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Blink Charging by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Blink Charging news, insider Donald Engel sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $2,691,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 329,981 shares in the company, valued at $14,802,947.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 226,981 shares of company stock valued at $11,521,019 over the last three months. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BLNK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen started coverage on Blink Charging in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of BLNK opened at $33.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 4.23. Blink Charging Co. has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.70.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 152.06% and a negative net margin of 285.71%. The company had revenue of $2.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 million.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

