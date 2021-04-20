Northern Trust Corp Acquires Shares of 88,438 Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 88,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,000. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.25% of Foghorn Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FHTX. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $367,000.

FHTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Foghorn Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

FHTX opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.28.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

