Northern Trust Corp Buys 16,637 Shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,637 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Natura &Co were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTCO. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its position in shares of Natura &Co by 620.9% in the fourth quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 664,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,299,000 after buying an additional 572,697 shares in the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in shares of Natura &Co in the fourth quarter valued at $8,781,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Natura &Co by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 477,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 81,716 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 272.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 50,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Natura &Co during the fourth quarter worth approximately $965,000. 4.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTCO opened at $17.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.60. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $20.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Natura &Co Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, produces, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and toiletries products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child care.

