Northern Trust Corp Buys New Position in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 72,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter worth $15,384,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter worth about $5,801,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,161,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,998,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,991,000. Institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VLDR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Sunday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.78.

VLDR opened at $14.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average is $17.57. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.17 and a twelve month high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.78 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Velodyne Lidar Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

