Northern Trust Corp Cuts Position in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,727 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,469 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.08% of Shore Bancshares worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Shore Bancshares by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 886,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,950,000 after acquiring an additional 53,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Shore Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $8,335,000. Institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Shore Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shore Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of SHBI opened at $16.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.37. The company has a market capitalization of $196.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Shore Bancshares Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

