Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Position in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,256 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.75% of BRT Apartments worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in BRT Apartments by 4.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BRT Apartments by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in BRT Apartments by 324.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in BRT Apartments by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 32.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRT shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on BRT Apartments from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of BRT Apartments from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of BRT Apartments from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.63.

Shares of BRT opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $21.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day moving average of $15.08.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. BRT Apartments had a negative net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. Equities research analysts predict that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

