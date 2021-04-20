Northern Trust Corp Has $1.73 Million Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 101.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,950 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $336,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,914,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $87.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.01. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.71 and a fifty-two week high of $88.03.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

