Northern Trust Corp Has $1.85 Million Position in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,702 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.03% of BayCom worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in BayCom by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of BayCom in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of BayCom by 10.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in BayCom during the third quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of BayCom by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCML opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.01. BayCom Corp has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. BayCom had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $21.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.51 million. On average, research analysts forecast that BayCom Corp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

