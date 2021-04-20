Northern Trust Corp Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,268 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.38% of Fathom worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Fathom in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Fathom by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 83,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 28,795 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Fathom by 291.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Fathom during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Fathom by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after acquiring an additional 19,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FTHM shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Fathom from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fathom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Fathom in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTHM opened at $31.76 on Tuesday. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $56.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 7.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.39 and its 200-day moving average is $32.76.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Analysts expect that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

