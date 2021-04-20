Northern Trust Corp Has $1.91 Million Position in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 26,405 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.79% of Tilly’s worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Tilly’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tilly’s during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 35.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares during the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TLYS stock opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.23 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.35. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $13.18.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $177.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.37 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

In related news, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Also, insider Jonathon David Kosoff sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $155,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $155,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,644 shares of company stock worth $2,198,957 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, ear buds, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

