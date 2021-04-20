Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 353,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 46,258 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.17% of Arcos Dorados worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 4.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,817,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,550,000 after acquiring an additional 129,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arcos Dorados by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,519,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after purchasing an additional 219,767 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter worth $5,035,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 1.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 691,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 642.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 531,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 459,641 shares during the last quarter. 38.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARCO opened at $5.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.58. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $607.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.79 million. Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 55.12% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. Analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

ARCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.81.

Arcos Dorados Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, CuraÃ§ao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

