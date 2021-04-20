Northern Trust Corp Invests $1.69 Million in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 50,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CERT. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,205,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Certara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,406,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Certara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,662,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Certara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,775,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter valued at $8,085,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CERT. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Certara has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.

Shares of CERT opened at $28.07 on Tuesday. Certara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.58 and a 52-week high of $41.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $64.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.31 million. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $209,220,522.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

