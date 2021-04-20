Northern Trust Corp Invests $1.81 Million in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 82,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,000. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.07% of Utz Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Utz Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Utz Brands during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Utz Brands stock opened at $24.62 on Tuesday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $26.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.97.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $246.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

UTZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Utz Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.14.

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

