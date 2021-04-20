Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 808,870 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 550,144 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.83% of Peabody Energy worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Peabody Energy by 36.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,309 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 16,365 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 23,696 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BTU opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. Peabody Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $5.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.73. The firm has a market cap of $379.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.68.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The coal producer reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $737.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.82 million. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 62.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BTU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Peabody Energy from $1.45 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, China, India, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining segments.

