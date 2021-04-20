Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Position in IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,168 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.47% of IMARA worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of IMARA by 495.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in IMARA by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in IMARA by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in IMARA by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 11,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of IMARA by 13.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 7,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMARA stock opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.15. IMARA Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $62.71.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.25). Research analysts forecast that IMARA Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IMRA. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of IMARA from $59.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on IMARA from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IMARA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

