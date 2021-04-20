Northern Trust Corp Reduces Holdings in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,763 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.06% of Western New England Bancorp worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNEB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,625,000 after acquiring an additional 85,907 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 350,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 56,513 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 188,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 76,906 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

In other Western New England Bancorp news, SVP Allen J. Miles III acquired 6,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $50,693.34. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,610.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WNEB stock opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.08 million, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.15. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $9.24.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.70 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WNEB shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Western New England Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Western New England Bancorp Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.