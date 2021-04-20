Northern Trust Corp Sells 10,886 Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,886 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.74% of Vera Bradley worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRA. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Vera Bradley by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 16,632 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vera Bradley by 252.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Vera Bradley by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 7,587 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 287.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,773 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 36,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 273,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 27,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

VRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet upgraded Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ VRA opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $365.22 million, a PE ratio of 84.08 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.67. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $12.19.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vera Bradley news, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 20,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $213,021.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,421,811 shares in the company, valued at $14,488,254.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director P. Michael Miller sold 71,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $609,205.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,312.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,402,926 shares of company stock valued at $12,941,429. 27.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.