Northern Trust Corp Sells 3,607 Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,607 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.27% of Cambium Networks worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMBM. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $11,467,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 396,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 128,070 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 268.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 196,500 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,013,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 86,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 12.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMBM shares. Raymond James cut Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of Cambium Networks stock opened at $56.75 on Tuesday. Cambium Networks Co. has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $66.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.19 and its 200 day moving average is $33.54. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $82.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.11 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cambium Networks news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $914,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,076,493.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Cumming sold 37,785 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $1,861,666.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,731,069.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 177,597 shares of company stock worth $8,550,605. 78.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

