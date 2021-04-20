Northern Trust Corp Sells 3,711 Shares of Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,711 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.83% of Stratus Properties worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Stratus Properties during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 22,375 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 295.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STRS opened at $34.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Stratus Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.87.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.15 million during the quarter.

About Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, operation, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Austin, Texas. The company operates through two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

