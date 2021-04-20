Northern Trust Corp Sells 9,397 Shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,397 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.97% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMBI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,326,000 after purchasing an additional 60,074 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 10,394 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. 26.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMBI stock opened at $14.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.88 and its 200 day moving average is $12.98. The stock has a market cap of $189.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.28 and a beta of 1.14. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $14.63.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.90 million during the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 4.81%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th.

About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

