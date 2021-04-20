Northern Trust Corp Takes $1.77 Million Position in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH)

Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 131,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,000. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.68% of Bluegreen Vacations as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVH. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter worth about $10,312,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,508,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the fourth quarter worth approximately $576,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

BVH opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $21.94.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.42. Bluegreen Vacations had a negative return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $151.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.18 million. Analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Bluegreen Vacations Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

