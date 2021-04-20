Northern Trust Corp Trims Position in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,367 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 9,911 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.35% of GAMCO Investors worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GBL. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAMCO Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in GAMCO Investors by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in GAMCO Investors by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,997 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 13,471 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,789 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $76,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,407.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,452 shares of GAMCO Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $45,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,637 shares of company stock worth $388,649 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

GBL stock opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. GAMCO Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $21.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $510.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 89.28%. The business had revenue of $71.35 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

